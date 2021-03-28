Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph, are expected this evening. Gusty winds approaching 40 mph are expected to begin after 3PM MDT, with the peak winds being along and after the frontal passage around 9PM to around Midnight. Gusty winds are expected to continue through the overnight hours, though the strong damaging winds will begin to diminish after midnight tonight. Brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow is also possible as the front passes tonight.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Higher gusts are expected between Florence and Stevensville. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 PM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&