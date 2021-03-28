As COVID restrictions are lifted across the state, not everyone feels safe going back to normal just yet. So, one organization is making sure everyone can enjoy their programs either in person or online.
If you’re trying to work off that quarantine 15 but still don’t feel safe going to a gym just yet, the Missoula YMCA might have a solution for you. From playing basketball, to running on the treadmill, and of course pumping iron, there’s multiple ways to work out at the Y but now there’s a new one.
"We are really excited about our new virtual impact membership we are trying to meet people where they are at a lot of people aren't ready to come back to the y but they are ready to be engaged and active again," Associate Director of Membership and Engagement Karlyn Roberts said.
Now they are expanding their virtual studio where folks can log in and watch both live and on demand classes, so they can still be engaged with the Y community from the safety of their home.
"Programs are a crucial part of the y we work really hard to provide opportunities for everybody regardless of age ability or anything like that-- we are really ramping back up coming out of COVID," Roberts said.
Looking back to the height of the pandemic, engagement at the Y looked very different than what it does now. Back then most programs were online and now the Y is learning some people actually prefer that option, so they are continuing to offer it.
"Engagement is different its virtual its online but some people still want to come in and say hi to us every morning and we love that but really we are excited of the expansion of opportunities for our members," Roberts said.
If you want the best of both worlds all y memberships now have access to the virtual classes. If the virtual studio is intriguing to you, this new program is launching on April 1st.