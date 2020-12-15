MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's Community Medical Center (CMC) confirmed that they received an initial allocation of 975 COVID-19 vaccines, Tuesday.
CMC says distribution will start on Thurs. Dec. 17 in accordance with prioritization guidance from the CDC, the federal government and Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Frontline staff and Missoula Emergency Services personnel will be prioritized, followed by clinical and non-clinical staff and medical staff.
Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, CMC says they will strongly encourage the Missoula community to get vaccinated.
CMC continues to work closely with the Health Department, Providence St. Patrick and DPHHS on distribution of future COVID-19 vaccine doses.