With Thanksgiving this week and Christmas right around the corner the Downtown Missoula Partnership is gearing up for annual festivities, but this year everything is going to look a little different.

As crews downtown work to make the streets look holly and jolly, behind the scenes folks are making a plan for holiday activities.

"We won't have Santa's arrival, we won't have photos with Santa, we won't have the annual tree lighting with choirs and like 5,000 cookies and cocoa for everyone, we won't have the giant bon fire, we won't be doing any of that," Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy said.

So COVID has put a slight damper on holiday plans, but don't worry not everything is canceled. Remember the parade of lights?

That will still be happening the first Saturday of December, but it might not look the same as you remember.

"What we will be doing is a reverse parade we partnered up with the University of Montana to set up the floats on campus drives so there are still floats," McCarthy said, "They will be distanced from each other with just a handful of people wearing masks."

So instead of having crowds of people downtown for the parade of lights this year you will be able to enjoy the light shot from the safety of your car.

"The people who attend the parade will drive by the floats in their cars so they will be in their small groups in their family pods so there is no intermingling with other people," McCarthy said.

And to make sure they stay within the health department's guidelines the reverse parade is only open to cars, sorry walkers and bikers you'll have to hitch a ride. But don't worry you can go through the route as many times as you'd like.

The reverse parade of lights will be along Campus Drive from 5 to 8 pm Saturday December 5th.