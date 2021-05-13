MISSOULA, Mont. - A mobile clinic will be in Seeley Lake on May 18, offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Missoula County residents ages 12 and older.
The Missoula City-County Health Department will park its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation’s parking lot, located at 3150 MT 83 N. from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The health department says the clinic will operate safely with social distancing and face masks required for those who wish to be vaccinated.
Second doses for those who get vaccinated during this clinic will also take place at the Community Foundation building on Tuesday, June 8 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
“The Health Department’s mission with mobile vaccine clinics is to create easy and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Missoula County,” the health department wrote in a release. “Individuals who are unsure if they want the COVID-19 vaccine, but would like to learn more about the vaccine from a reputable source, are also encouraged to come talk to our staff.”
As of the writing of this article, the Missoula City-County Health Department reports 60 percent of Missoula County’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.