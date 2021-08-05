Moderna said in a statement Thursday their COVID-19 vaccine is 93 percent effective six months after receiving both vaccine doses, the Washington Post reported.
The Washington Post said Moderna had tested three possible booster shots that showed "robust antibody responses" and brought antibodies back up to the status of defense activated by full vaccination.
The Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in the statement the company is glad the vaccine is showing strong efficacy, but also said it is important to remain vigilant as the Delta variant is a new danger.