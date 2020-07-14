Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 109 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, July 14.

The new cases include:

  • 32 in Yellowstone County
  • 27 in Lake County
  • 13 in Gallatin County
  • 9 in Flathead County
  • 8 in Lewis and Clark County
  • 7 in Lincoln County
  • 3 in Park County
  • 3 in Sanders County
  • 2 in Big Horn County
  • 2 in Jefferson County
  • 1 in Missoula County
  • 1 in Ravalli County
  • 1 in Wilbaux County

There have been 1,952 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,034 active, 884 recovered and 34 deaths. A total of 29 people are currently hospitalized. 

Since the last report, 2,701 tests for the virus have been completed, and a total of 121,396 tests.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

