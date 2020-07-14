Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 109 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, July 14.
The new cases include:
- 32 in Yellowstone County
- 27 in Lake County
- 13 in Gallatin County
- 9 in Flathead County
- 8 in Lewis and Clark County
- 7 in Lincoln County
- 3 in Park County
- 3 in Sanders County
- 2 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Jefferson County
- 1 in Missoula County
- 1 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Wilbaux County
There have been 1,952 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,034 active, 884 recovered and 34 deaths. A total of 29 people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 2,701 tests for the virus have been completed, and a total of 121,396 tests.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.