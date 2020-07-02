Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, July 2, marking the highest single-day case count in the state.
The following counties are reporting the new cases:
- 14 in Yellowstone County
- 10 in Missoula County
- 6 in Gallatin County
- 6 in Richland County
- 5 in Big Horn County
- 5 in Teton County
- 4 in Flathead County
- 4 in Glacier County
- 3 in Carbon County
- 3 in Madison County
- 3 in Silver Bow County
- 1 in Cascade County
- 1 in Custer County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Park County
The state’s total is now at 1,083 confirmed cases of the virus, with 389 active cases, 672 recovered and 22 deaths. Fourteen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 1,819 tests for the virus have been completed and 95,149 total tests have been completed.
