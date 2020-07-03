Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, July 3.
The following counties are reporting the new cases:
- 23 in Yellowstone County
- 6 in Missoula County
- 5 in Gallatin County
- 4 in Big Horn County
- 2 in Madison County
- 2 in Ravalli County
- 1 in Lewis and Clark County
- 1 in Pondera County
- 1 in Sheridan County
The state’s total is now at 1,128 confirmed cases of the virus, with 427 active cases, 678 recovered and 23 deaths. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized.
Since the last report, 2,354 tests for the virus have been completed and 97,503 total tests have been completed.
