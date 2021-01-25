HELENA - Montana's COVID-19 dashboard now tracks vaccination numbers in the state as of Monday.
The new COVID-19 vaccination numbers tab includes total vaccine doses allocated, how many people in the state are completely immunized and doses allocated per 1,000 qualifying people throughout counties in the state.
“With over 77,000 safe and effective vaccine doses administered in Montana, we continue to make strides to protect the most vulnerable. We can make even greater progress if the federal government increases our supply,” Governor Greg Gianforte said via press release from his office. “I encourage Montanans to use this dashboard to stay up to date on our progress to save lives and make the vaccine available to everyone who wants one.”
The governor's office wrote the Department of Public Health and Human Services will update the dashboard as vaccination administration efforts move forward in Montana.
“DPHHS is committed to providing as much information as possible regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Montana,” DPHHS acting Director Erica Johnston said in the release. “There’s much work ahead, but the new map shows the progress that has been made administering the vaccine to residents in local communities statewide.”