HELENA - Montana is beginning the second COVID-19 vaccine round, Phase 1B, Governor Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday.
COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1B qualifiers consist of Montanans who are 70-years-old or older, 16 to 69-years-old with an underlying health condition and Native Americans or other persons of color with a heightened danger for COVID-19.
“Focusing on the most vulnerable Montanans in our vaccine distribution will save lives. Thanks to the hard work of our local health jurisdictions and health care workers, Montana’s most vulnerable now have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Governor Gianforte said in a release from his office.
As of Tuesday, more than 9,000 people in Montana have completed their COVID-19 vaccine doses and a total of more than 57,000 have been distributed, Gov. Gianforte's release added.