As of Friday, there are 365 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montana, according to the state's task force.
New cases in the state include:
- Gallatin County: 6
- Yellowstone County: 3
- Carbon County: 3
- Big Horn County: 1
- Lewis and Clark County: 1
- Missoula County: 1
There are 41 total hospitalizations, 29 active hospitalizations, six deaths and 165 recoveries in the state related to the virus, as of Friday.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, there have been 8,297 tests completed in the state.
For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.