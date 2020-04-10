Containing the coronavirus

As of Friday, there are 365 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Montana, according to the state's task force.

New cases in the state include: 

  • Gallatin County: 6
  • Yellowstone County: 3
  • Carbon County: 3
  • Big Horn County: 1
  • Lewis and Clark County: 1
  • Missoula County: 1

There are 41 total hospitalizations, 29 active hospitalizations, six deaths and 165 recoveries in the state related to the virus, as of Friday.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, there have been 8,297 tests completed in the state.

For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the state's COVID-19 website.

