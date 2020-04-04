Coronavirus graphic

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 281 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana.

The new cases include:

  • Three in Flathead County
  • Eight in Gallatin County
  • One in Lewis and Clark County
  • One in Missoula County 
  • Three in Toole County

One of the most recently confirmed cases in Gallatin County is a boy younger than 10-years-old.

Missoula County announced Saturday a resident had passed away due to COVID-19 related complications

In a release sent Saturday, Toole County said the positive cases of the virus in the county have an association related to local health care entities. 

There are 24 hospitalizations and 6 deaths from the virus.

According to the state’s coronavirus task force, there have been 6,519 total tests completed as of 4:30 pm on Saturday. 

For a breakdown county by county click here to look at the states COVID 19 website.

