Containing the coronavirus

HELENA - New numbers posted Sunday, show 433 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montana, according to the state's tracking website. The number of confirmed cases is up 7, from 426 reported cases on Saturday. 

The new cases include:

  • Missoula County: 3
  • Yellowstone County: 2
  • Gallatin County: 1
  • Pondera County: 1

In Montana, 243 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 18 active hospitalizations.

The state has reported a total of 10 deaths related to COVID-19.  

For a county-by-county breakdown and additional information click here.

Tags

News For You