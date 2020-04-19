HELENA - New numbers posted Sunday, show 433 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montana, according to the state's tracking website. The number of confirmed cases is up 7, from 426 reported cases on Saturday.
The new cases include:
- Missoula County: 3
- Yellowstone County: 2
- Gallatin County: 1
- Pondera County: 1
In Montana, 243 people have recovered from the virus, and there are 18 active hospitalizations.
The state has reported a total of 10 deaths related to COVID-19.
