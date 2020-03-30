Montana has a total of 171 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the latest from the state's coronavirus task force.

Sixty-seven of those cases are reported to be in Gallatin County. There are 10 reported hospitalizations due to the virus in the state and two reported deaths.

As of Monday, a total of 4,132 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state.

Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).