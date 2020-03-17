GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Credit Union announced it is closing its lobbies to the pubic to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
In an email to its members, the credit union said it will close all three of its buildings' lobbies to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18 at 5 p.m.
Montana Credit Union President and CEO Steven King said all member services will still be available but will be conducted in a different way to ensure the safety of its staff and members.
King detailed additional changes starting on Thursday, March 19:
- Montana Credit Union will offer drive-up service only at all three offices. Personal Teller Machines (PTMs) at the 14th Street and Smelter Avenue locations can offer direct service with local tellers, without in-person contact. Coin and corporate checks can be done through the 9th Street office drive-up.
- Montana Credit Union will be working by limited appointment at all three offices for specific services with its loan officers and member service representatives. Appointments may be made by calling (406) 727-2210 or (800) 721-2242.
- Montana Credit Union is offering no-fee payment relief on Montana Credit Union consumer installment loans for members. Members will need to call to speak with a staff member to have the skipped payment fee waived.
"We appreciate your patience as we do our part to mitigate the spread of this virus," King said. "During this time, we are committed to supporting both our staff, our members, and our community at large."