HELENA- The Montana Department of Corrections is reporting two inmates have died recently due to COVID-19 related illness.
One inmate was from the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge and passed away on October 24.
The other inmate passed away from Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby on October 31 at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls after being transported there for medical care according to a release from the Montana Department of Corrections (MDC).
The death that occurred in Powell County will be reflected on the Friday, November 6 state COVID-19 tracking map and on the DOC’s COVID-19 response web page. The Toole County death was added to the state map on November 1.
“The Montana Department of Corrections extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said. “The health and safety of staff and inmates in our secure facilities remain our priorities as we all negotiate the significant challenges presented by this virus. Thank you to our knowledgeable and dedicated employees who strive every day to ensure compassionate, quality care to the people in our custody.”
Virus activity was first identified in Montana State Prison in mid-October. As of Friday, a cumulative total of 261 inmates have been infected at the facility.
Crossroads, a private, DOC-contract facility operated by CoreCivic, discovered cases of COVID-19 at its facility in September the MDC release says. The cumulative total for cases among DOC inmates at that facility is 260.