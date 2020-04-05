HELENA- The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is encouraging people to avoid flushing paper towels, disinfectant wipes, rags and other materials down the toilet.
According to the DEQ, these products are designed to be absorbent for cleaning and stay intact even when wet, which means when they are flushed, they don't dissolve like toilet paper.
If anything other than toilet paper is flushed, it can clog house pipes, jam sewers and damage septic systems and sewage treatment plants.
Fixing backups caused by flushing things that aren’t supposed to be is expensive, and takes time and resources away from ensuring wastewater management systems are otherwise working properly the DEQ says.
“Preventable toilet and sewer backups can pose a threat to human health and present an extra challenge to our water utilities and their workforce… Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks,” the DEQ’s release says.
The full release from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality:
The following is a release from the EPA—
EPA Encourages Americans to Only Flush Toilet Paper
03/30/2020
WASHINGTON (March 30, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging all Americans to only flush toilet paper, not disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items that should be disposed of in the trash. Flushing only toilet paper helps ensure that the toilets, plumbing, sewer systems and septic systems will continue working properly to safely manage our nation’s wastewater. While EPA encourages disinfecting your environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19, never flush disinfecting wipes or other non-flushable items. These easy steps will keep surfaces disinfected and wastewater management systems working for all Americans.
Preventable toilet and sewer backups can pose a threat to human health and present an extra challenge to our water utilities and their workforce. Flushing anything other than toilet paper, including disinfecting wipes, can damage internal plumbing, local sewer systems and septic systems. Fixing these backups is costly and takes time and resources away from ensuring that wastewater management systems are otherwise working properly. EPA thanks wastewater utilities and their workforce for their courageous efforts at a time when resources may be stretched thin. Having fully operational wastewater services is critical to containing COVID-19 and protecting Americans from other public health risks. Our nation’s wastewater employees are everyday heroes who are on the frontline of protecting human health and the environment every single day.
