As of Sunday afternoon, there are 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services map is reporting 228 new tests completed with a total of 4,069 tests completed as of Sunday at 4:30 pm.
According to the map, the new confirmed cases include one in Flathead County, one in Lake County, one in Lincoln County and four in Gallatin County.
There are eight hospitalizations and two deaths caused by the virus to date.
Gallatin County currently has 62 confirmed cases of the virus, which is the highest in the state, with Yellowstone County having the second highest number of confirmed cases at 26.
Testing numbers include only those tested at the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Article updated on March 29 at 5:50 pm to reflect the second coronavirus death in Montana.