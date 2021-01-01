MONTANA - Montana is experiencing delays in COVID-19 vaccine allocation, that’s according to a release from Sen. Jon Tester’s office.
Sen. Tester says he met with Paul Ostrowski, director of supply, production and distribution with Operation Warp Speed, to discuss supply network problems that are obstructing productive vaccine allocation in Montana.
Sen. Tester urged him to deliver more vaccines to Montana promptly.
Operation Warp Speed, a private-public partnership made by the Trump Administration, is responsible for managing the COVID-19 vaccine development, manufacturing and allocation.