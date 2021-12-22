HELENA, Mont. – Following the announcement that OSHA would start issuing penalties related to its coronavirus vaccination mandate starting Jan. 10, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared guidance on the mandate relating to Montana’s vaccine law.
Initially, the OSHA mandate was challenged and its enforcement was temporarily banned until the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling allowing implementation of the OSHA mandate on Dec. 17.
“Montana law is unequivocal: employers are prohibited from discriminating based on vaccination status,” Gov. Gianforte wrote. “While employers may encourage employees to vaccinate, they may not tie or modify any terms of employment based on vaccination status.”
In a letter clarifying how the OSHA mandate affects Montanans, the governor wrote that employers must exercise discretion in a manner that complies with Montana law regarding the OSHA mandate.
“So while employers may choose to require workers to wear masks and test weekly, the requirement must apply to all workers regardless of vaccination status,” the governor wrote. “While employers may choose to allow employees to work from home, they may not decide such allowances because of employees’ vaccination status. And while employers may encourage employees to vaccinate, they may not tie or modify any terms of employment based on vaccination status.”