HELENA, Mont. - Information regarding COVID-19 in Montana from a briefing from professionals at the Department of Public Health and Human Service and the Governor’s Office was shared Thursday.
Data analyzed in the briefing was based on information available as of Jan. 14.
According to a readout from the office of the governor, cases of COVID-19 in Montana have increased by 67% from the week before, with 9,552 cases, and related hospitalizations have increased by 24% from the week before, averaging 175 patients hospitalized each day.
Last week, 35 Montanans were reported to have passed from COVID-19. The readout notes that this figure captures deaths reported during the period and may include past deaths, as DPHHS is conducting a data reconciliation process.
From April 1, 2021 to Jan. 14, unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 83% of hospitalizations and 78% of deaths.
The median age of unvaccinated individuals who were hospitalized in that same period was 62, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized with a breakthrough case was 74.
During that same time, the median age of unvaccinated individuals who died was 70, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who died as a result of a breakthrough case was 81.
Between November 20, 2021, and January 14, 2022, the youngest unvaccinated individual who died from COVID was 37 years of age, and the youngest vaccinated individual who died from COVID as a result of a breakthrough case was 58 years of age.
For the week ending Jan. 14, 8,707 vaccine doses were administered, however, the readout says data for the most recent week are preliminary and are expected to be an underestimate of the doses administered during the week, due to a reporting lag.
Last week, 55,933 tests for COVID-19 were conducted.
Around 650,000 COVID-19 tests have been secured to be distributed statewide through local health departments that will be available at no cost to Montanans.
Delta and Omicron are the only variants of concern according to the CDC.
According to the readout, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) believes that Omicron is the dominant circulating strain in the state at this time.
As of Jan. 18, there have been 338 Omicron variant cases detected in Montana.
It should be noted that more cases of Omicron may exist, as DPHHS and its partner labs do not sequence every positive COVID-19 test and current lab sequencing is intended for surveillance purposes only the readout said.
