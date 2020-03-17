HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Historical Society has announced it is closing many of its facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.
MHS says it has closed museum galleries, its research center, museum store, and the original governor’s mansion to the public until further notice. The closures are in line with Gov. Bullock’s recommendations on social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
MHS says the front entrance to the Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building will remain open and security will staff the front desk.
"We will continue to serve the public by staffing the Research Center desk for calls and email and encourage access to collections through our various digital channels," MHS Director Bruce Whittenberg said on Tuesday. "Remember that access to the Montana Historical Society collections is not just about walking through the door."
MHS is online at mhs.mt.gov.
"This is when our communities pull together, both our community here at the Montana Historical Society, and the larger community in which we live," Whittenberg said. "Let’s hang in there together. We can and will get through this."