The state of Montana is currently in Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations, however, who is covered in that phase may vary by county.
According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services’ website, local public health departments are working closely with vaccination providers in each community to deliver the vaccine. However, as of the writing of this article, supplies of the vaccines are limited.
To help keep people up to date on vaccine distribution information in their county, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services website has a map here that is providing information on vaccine availability in each county along with contact information for local health departments.
Montana is also providing vaccine distribution numbers across the state here that is updated daily.