BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office announced the Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony supposed to be held in Bozeman the week of May 15 is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
"In order to honor our Law Enforcement brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and to those who have and continue to serve," Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder wrote in an e-mail, "Agencies from around the state have joined together to create a video, to share with all of you."
Instead, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the 2020 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Youtube.