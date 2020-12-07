HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock announced the locations for the first phase of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to be available in Montana by Dec. 15.
Montana is aiming the first round of vaccines towards healthcare workers.
“For nearly nine months, Montana’s health care workers have worked tirelessly to care for the people of this state, putting their own health at risk,” Gov. Bullock said in the release. “By prioritizing the vaccination of those on the frontlines, we can help ensure our hospitals can continue serving patients while we continue to manage the spread of this virus in our communities.”
According to the Office of the Governor's release, the second pahse of vaccines is expected arrive to Montana in a separate shipment 21 days after the first phase.
Montana will distribute the phase one vaccines at the following locations:
- Billings Clinic in Billings
- St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman
- St. James Hospital in Butte
- Benefis Health System in Great Falls
- Great Falls Clinic in Great Falls
- St. Peter’s Health in Helena
- Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell
- Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula
- Community Medical Center in Missoula
“It’s very encouraging that we’re close to receiving our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, but we must all remain vigilant and continue to follow all the public health safety measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) acting Director Erica Johnston, said in the release. “DPHHS is committed to implementing the state’s vaccination plan by working with communities and organizations all across Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”