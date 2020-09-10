Meat lockers across the country announced they won't process wild game this year because they are at capacity processing cattle.
With larger processing plants closed because of COVID-19 ranchers are bringing their cattle to smaller meat lockers, not leaving much room for hunters.
Two lockers in Western Montana are still accepting wild game and want to let hunters know they will process what they bring in.
"We grind meat!" "Wild game processing." These two signs are proudly painted on the windows of H & H Meats in Missoula.
"We are going to do business as usual pretty much, we are just going to do the social distancing and masks of course," Owner Brad May said.
H & H Meats is actually taking the opposite approach of other lockers and sticking to their tradition of only processing wild game during hunting season.
May said so far they have stayed busy.
"We have taken in elk everyday since the bow season has started so its been pretty much back to normal," May said.
So for any hunter worried they will have to process their own meat this year all May has to say is:
"Come on down and if you want to process your own, we grind the meat for you and we are doing everything as we always have," May said.
Just remember to bring your mask.
The Lolo Locker says they will also continue to accept and process wild game this year.