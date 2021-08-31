HELENA, Mont. - The Montana medical and nursing community issued a statement in opposition to the emergency rule from the Department of Health and Human Services.
The statement comes from the Montana Medical Association, Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Montana Association of Pediatric Psychiatrists, Montana Nurses Association and Montana Primary Care Association.
The statement reads:
The medical and nursing community of Montana stands behind the clear research and science showing the widespread use of masks in schools can effectively reduce COVID-19 transmission as part of a layered public health approach to provide a safe learning environment for Montana’s students. Today’s emergency rule undermines an effective, proven public health measure to help keep our kids in school and our emergency rooms open.
We have strong research in support of masking. Masks protect our kids in the classroom and our communities. With cases continuing to climb, masking in schools will serve to limit the burden of serious health outcomes across our state and decrease avoidable COVID-19 disruption of school.
We appreciate the Governor’s acknowledgment that the rise in COVID-19 across Montana in recent weeks due to the introduction of the Delta variant calls for urgent action. However, this is a step back in keeping our communities safe and keeping local decision-making in the hands of our local public health officials and school systems.
The message from Montana’s medical and nursing community is unified. Masking and vaccination and other evidence-based public health measures are our best tools to slow the current wave of COVID-19 and reduce harm in our local communities.