HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte stated in his press conference Tuesday that Montana will move into phase 1B+ of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan on Monday, March 8.
As outlined on the dphhs.mt.gov website, phase 1B+ will include:
- Persons aged 60 years and older
- Persons aged 16-59 with medical conditions not included in Phase 1B who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications
“With this expansion, we are prioritizing the population groups that account for nearly 90% of Montana’s total deaths and more than 70% of Montana’s hospitalizations during this pandemic. Through this thoughtful, data-driven, commonsense approach, we will continue to minimize hospitalizations and deaths from this virus,” Gov. Gianforte said.
He continued, “Montanans have been remarkably patient as we await more supply from the federal government. My priority remains ensuring that every Montanan who wants the vaccine, can get the vaccine. We won’t stop working until that’s accomplished.”
To date, 260,705 doses have been administered in Montana, with more than 200,000 doses administered since launching Phase 1B.
Gov. Gianforte also said, in light of the FDA's approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the state is slated to receive 8,700 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and begin distributing them next week.
Gov. Gianforte added that the state is "seeing encouraging signs in our vaccine supply."
Individuals in phase 1B+ are encouraged to visit covidvaccine.mt.gov to find information regarding COVID-19 vaccine availability and scheduling in their area.