GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Members of the Montana National Guard are helping out at Benefis.
Benefits Health System says nurses are calling the National Guard members, “a godsend.”
The Guardsmen are helping deliver meals, change sheets, clean rooms, wash dishes, manage incoming supplies and otherwise relieving some pressure on medical workers.
According to Benefis, the additional pressure is due to a surge of COVID-19 that has pushed the hospital beyond its 100% capacity.
“If you see National Guardsmen around Benefis, please let them know you, too, appreciate their service,” Benefis Health System wrote.