HELENA, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is taking over COVID-19 support operations this week after being pulled from wildfire response earlier this month.
Two official requests were received by the Montana National Guard asking for personnel for COVID-19 Operations to start on Sept. 15.
Personnel will be volunteering to support the request under 502F orders according to Montana National Guard Public Information Officer, Robert B. Allinson.
A message was also sent out to all Montana National Guard Soldiers and Airmen asking for additional volunteers to help as needed.
At this time, 10 personnel will be activated to support the Billings Clinic, and seven will be activated to support the State Lab/Warehouse.