MONTANA - Montana has reached 50 percent of the total eligible population of Montanans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Monday.
According to Montana's COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 457,505 of Montanans are fully vaccinated and 931,617 doses have been administered.
The counties with the highest percentage of eligible fully vaccinated population are:
- Missoula County with 62% of eligible population fully vaccinated
- Silver Bow County with 60% of eligible population fully vaccinated
- Deer Lodge County with 58% of eligible population fully vaccinated