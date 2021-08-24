Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

MONTANA - Montana has reached 50 percent of the total eligible population of Montanans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Monday.

According to Montana's COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 457,505 of Montanans are fully vaccinated and 931,617 doses have been administered.

The counties with the highest percentage of eligible fully vaccinated population are:

  • Missoula County with 62% of eligible population fully vaccinated
  • Silver Bow County with 60% of eligible population fully vaccinated
  • Deer Lodge County with 58% of eligible population fully vaccinated

