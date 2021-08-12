FEMA has provided $2.6 million in Public Assistance funding to Montana Disaster and Emergency Services’ (DES) COVID-19 response.
The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued on March 31, 2020. To date, FEMA has provided $38.8 million, in total, for Montana’s COVID-19 response.
Montana DES received $2.6 million to manage, control and reduce the immediate threat to public health and safety from COVID-19.
According to a release, temporary medical and emergency response staff were hired to fill gaps at tribal nations, hospitals and nursing homes, and to assist in the transport of COVID-19 patients to medical facilities. Personal protective equipment and medical supplies were also purchased, stored and distributed to first responders and medical facilities.
This funding is authorized under the Jan. 21, Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of Defense & the Secretary of Homeland Security and Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.
The Public Assistance application and funding process has been simplified to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found at www.fema.gov/assistance/public.