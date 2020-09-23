HELENA - Montana is receiving an extra $4.2 million in funding for small and medium-scale meat processors facing economic struggles due to COVID-19.
The funding is through the Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant (MMPIG) program and the program gave $7.5 million to 62 different meat processors throughout Montana in the beginning of August 2020, according to a release from the Governor's Office.
“The meat processing infrastructure grant program received an incredible amount of interest, which goes to show just how crucial these investments are for Montana,” Governor Steve Bullock said in the release from the Governor's Office. “Our hardworking producers need to have viable markets for selling their livestock. These grants allow meat processors to expand their capacity to meet increased demand for local meat and protect consumers from future supply chain disruptions.”
Funding for MMPIG is received through the distributed federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Meat processors may receive relief funding of up to $150,000.