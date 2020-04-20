HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock announced Montana is receiving 5,000 COVID-19 testing swabs from FEMA Monday.
According to a release from Governor Bullock, the Department of Public Health and Human Services will give out the swabs to providers across the state.
Governor Bullock said the following statement about the testing swabs:
“Just days ago I joined Republican and Democrat governors in voicing concerns to the President about the shortage of testing supplies, which impacts our ability to test on the ground. I’m pleased that those concerns were listened to and that we received this shipment, but it doesn’t get us far enough,” Governor Bullock said. “I will continue to push for further federal support in order to ensure we have the adequate testing capacity as we reopen in a way that will protect Montanans’ lives and the recovery of our economy.”