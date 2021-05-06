Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 6.
The new cases include:
26 in Cascade County
26 in Gallatin County
23 in Flathead County
20 in Yellowstone County
11 in Missoula County
6 in Park County
6 in Ravalli County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Hill County
2 in Lake County
2 in Lewis and Clark County
1 in Custer County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Powder County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Teton County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 109,588 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,055 active, 106,953 recovered, 1,580 deaths and 61 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,317,825 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.