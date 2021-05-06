Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, May 6. 

The new cases include:

26 in Cascade County

26 in Gallatin County

23 in Flathead County

20 in Yellowstone County

11 in Missoula County

6 in Park County

6 in Ravalli County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Hill County

2 in Lake County

2 in Lewis and Clark County

1 in Custer County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Powder County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Teton County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 109,588 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,055 active, 106,953 recovered, 1,580 deaths and 61 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,317,825 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

