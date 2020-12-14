The state of Montana is reporting no additional COVID-19 cases Monday due to an update on the statewide communicable disease reporting system Sunday.
The following message is from the state's coronavirus task force:
"The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) performed an upgrade of the statewide communicable disease reporting system yesterday. The upgrade required the system to be shut down all day, so no cases could be reported to the state for today’s update. Cases will be added in the coming days as local public health departments catch up with data entry."
Total COVID-19 cases reported in Montana remain at 73,303.