Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting zero additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 5.
The following is a statement from Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force:
No new cases were reported today because the DPHHS communicable disease database was unavailable on Sunday, April 4 due to a routine system upgrade. The cases reported yesterday will be entered into the database starting today. As a result, an elevated number of new cases may be reported in the coming days.
There have been 105,142 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,051 active, 102,620 recovered, 1,466 deaths and 44 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,214,031 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
