Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,013 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

159 in Gallatin County

114 in Flathead County

112 in Yellowstone County

106 in Missoula County

100 in Lewis and Clark County

96 in Cascade County

67 in Ravalli County

30 in Park County

30 in Silver Bow County

18 in Hill County

13 in Fergus County

13 in Jefferson County

12 in Dawson County

11 in Lake County

9 in Big Horn County

9 in Broadwater County

9 in Chouteau County

9 in Teton County

8 in Blaine County

8 in Daniels County

7 in Sheridan County

6 in Carbon County

6 in Lincoln County

6 in McCone County

6 in Pondera County

5 in Granite County

5 in Sanders County

4 in Custer County

4 in Roosevelt County

3 in Deer Lodge County

3 in Rosebud County

3 in Wibaux County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Musselshell County

2 in Prairie County

2 in Valley County

1 in Carter County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Madison County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Toole County

There have been 58,565 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,901 active, 42,012 recovered, 652 deaths and 462 active hospitalizations.

A total of 627,851 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.