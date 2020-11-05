Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,013 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

176 in Cascade County

148 in Gallatin County

120 in Yellowstone County

90 in Missoula County

50 in Lewis and Clark County

35 in Silver Bow County

32 in Glacier County

29 in Custer County

25 in Valley County

23 in Dawson County

21 in Roosevelt County

17 in Flathead County

16 in Madison County

16 in Park County

14 in Jefferson County

14 in Ravalli County

14 in Sheridan County

13 in Big Horn County

12 in Rosebud County

11 in Lake County

10 in Powell County

9 in Beaverhead County

9 in Lincoln County

9 in Hill County

9 in Toole County

8 in Musselshell County

8 in Sweet Grass County

7 in Carter County

7 in Granite County

7 in Teton County

6 in Fergus County

6 in Richland County

5 in Phillips County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Chouteau County

3 in McCone County 

3 in Meagher County

2 in Blaine County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in Deer Lodge County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Sanders County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Prairie County

There have been 36,968 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,261 active, 23,300 recovered, 407 deaths and 414 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 520,024 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You