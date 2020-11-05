Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,013 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
176 in Cascade County
148 in Gallatin County
120 in Yellowstone County
90 in Missoula County
50 in Lewis and Clark County
35 in Silver Bow County
32 in Glacier County
29 in Custer County
25 in Valley County
23 in Dawson County
21 in Roosevelt County
17 in Flathead County
16 in Madison County
16 in Park County
14 in Jefferson County
14 in Ravalli County
14 in Sheridan County
13 in Big Horn County
12 in Rosebud County
11 in Lake County
10 in Powell County
9 in Beaverhead County
9 in Lincoln County
9 in Hill County
9 in Toole County
8 in Musselshell County
8 in Sweet Grass County
7 in Carter County
7 in Granite County
7 in Teton County
6 in Fergus County
6 in Richland County
5 in Phillips County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Chouteau County
3 in McCone County
3 in Meagher County
2 in Blaine County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in Deer Lodge County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Sanders County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Prairie County
There have been 36,968 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 13,261 active, 23,300 recovered, 407 deaths and 414 active hospitalizations.
A total of 520,024 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.