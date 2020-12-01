Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,015 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

218 in Cascade County

137 in Lewis and Clark County

101 in Yellowstone County

91 in Flathead County

67 in Gallatin County

42 in Silver Bow County

37 in Missoula County

29 in Big Horn County

29 in Jefferson County

23 in Ravalli County

20 in Fergus sCounty

19 in Stillwater County

18 in Hill County

17 in Dawson County

16 in Sanders County

15 in Custer County

11 in Lincoln County

11 in Park County

10 in Daniels County

10 in Deer Lodge County

9 in Musselshell County

8 in Prairie County

7 in Blaine County

7 in Carbon County

7 in Fallon County

6 in Liberty County

4 in Beaverhead County

4 in Roosevelt County

4 in Sweet Grass County

3 in Broadwater County

3 in Glacier County

3 in Lake County

3 in Madison County

3 in Pondera County

3 in Valley County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Richland County

2 in Rosebud County

2 in Teton County

2 in Wheatland County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Carter County

1 in Granite County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Mineral County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powder County

1 in Sheridan County

1 in Toole County

1 in Treasure County

There have been 63,205 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,157 active, 46,350 recovered, 698 deaths and 495 active hospitalizations.

A total of 660,895 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.