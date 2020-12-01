Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,015 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
218 in Cascade County
137 in Lewis and Clark County
101 in Yellowstone County
91 in Flathead County
67 in Gallatin County
42 in Silver Bow County
37 in Missoula County
29 in Big Horn County
29 in Jefferson County
23 in Ravalli County
20 in Fergus sCounty
19 in Stillwater County
18 in Hill County
17 in Dawson County
16 in Sanders County
15 in Custer County
11 in Lincoln County
11 in Park County
10 in Daniels County
10 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Musselshell County
8 in Prairie County
7 in Blaine County
7 in Carbon County
7 in Fallon County
6 in Liberty County
4 in Beaverhead County
4 in Roosevelt County
4 in Sweet Grass County
3 in Broadwater County
3 in Glacier County
3 in Lake County
3 in Madison County
3 in Pondera County
3 in Valley County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Richland County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Teton County
2 in Wheatland County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Carter County
1 in Granite County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Mineral County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powder County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Toole County
1 in Treasure County
There have been 63,205 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,157 active, 46,350 recovered, 698 deaths and 495 active hospitalizations.
A total of 660,895 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
