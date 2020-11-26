Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,045 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
156 in Yellowstone County
137 in Flathead County
125 in Gallatin County
94 in Silver Bow County
83 in Cascade County
82 in Lewis and Clark County
82 in Missoula County
32 in Ravalli County
23 in Dawson County
23 in Sweet Grass County
22 in Hill County
19 in Sheridan County
16 in Fergus County
15 in Jefferson County
13 in Mineral County
11 in Park County
10 in Lake County
9 in Lincoln County
8 in Madison County
8 in Stillwater County
7 in Carbon County
7 in Fallon County
7 in Glacier County
7 in Teton County
6 in Daniels County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Roosevelt County
3 in Custer County
3 in Liberty County
3 in Toole County
3 in Wibaux County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Garfield County
2 in Granite County
2 in McCone County
2 in Rosebud County
1 in Broadwater County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Phillips County
1 in Powder County
1 in Richland County
There have been 59,682 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,947 active, 43,077 recovered, 658 deaths and 455 active hospitalizations.
A total of 631,927 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
