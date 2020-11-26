Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,045 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

156 in Yellowstone County

137 in Flathead County

125 in Gallatin County

94 in Silver Bow County

83 in Cascade County

82 in Lewis and Clark County

82 in Missoula County

32 in Ravalli County

23 in Dawson County

23 in Sweet Grass County

22 in Hill County

19 in Sheridan County

16 in Fergus County

15 in Jefferson County

13 in Mineral County

11 in Park County

10 in Lake County

9 in Lincoln County

8 in Madison County

8 in Stillwater County

7 in Carbon County

7 in Fallon County

7 in Glacier County

7 in Teton County

6 in Daniels County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Roosevelt County

3 in Custer County

3 in Liberty County

3 in Toole County

3 in Wibaux County

2 in Big Horn County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Garfield County

2 in Granite County

2 in McCone County

2 in Rosebud County

1 in Broadwater County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Phillips County

1 in Powder County

1 in Richland County

There have been 59,682 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 15,947 active, 43,077 recovered, 658 deaths and 455 active hospitalizations.

A total of 631,927 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.