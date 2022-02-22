Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,070 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The new cases include:
226 in Flathead County
128 in Cascade County
102 in Yellowstone County
92 in Missoula County
78 in Gallatin County
63 in Lake County
58 in Rosebud County
50 in Lewis and Clark County
21 in Silver Bow County
18 in Lincoln County
16 in Glacier Coudnty
15 in Ravalli County
13 in Custer County
12 in Park County
9 in Carbon County
8 in Broadwater County
7 in Dawson County
6 in Hill County
6 in Roosevelt County
6 in Valley County
5 in Mineral County
4 in Powell County
4 in Richland County
4 in Stillwater County
3 in Beaverhead County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Deer Lodge County
3 Jefferson County
3 in Madison County
2 in Granite County
2 in Musselshell County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Prairie County
1 in Carter County
1 in Chouteau County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Sheridan County
1 in Teton County
1 in Wheatland County
Montana's COVID-19 task force said the following in today's COVID update:
"There are 23 newly reported deaths from Beaverhead (2), Big Horn (2), Cascade (1), Lake (3), Lincoln (1), Powell (1), Ravalli (6), Roosevelt (1), Rosebud (1), Sweet Grass (1), and Yellowstone (4). Of these deaths, 5 occurred between September 2021 and December 2021 and were identified during reconciliation. Thirteen of the deaths occurred in January 2022 and 5 occurred in February 2022."
There have been 263,358 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 2,315 active, 257,928 recovered, 3,125 deaths and 212 active hospitalizations.
A total of 2,623,069 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.
