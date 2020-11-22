Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,084 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The new cases include:
243 in Flathead County
213 in Gallatin County
176 in Yellowstone County
130 in Silver Bow County
58 in Ravalli County
56 in Lewis and Clark County
51 in Missoula County
24 in Beaverhead County
19 in Lake County
17 in Deer Lodge County
14 in Fergus County
9 in Sweetgrass County
7 in Teton County
6 in Liberty County
6 in Lincoln County
6 in Park County
5 in Carbon County
5 in Hill County
5 in Madison County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Prairie County
3 in Daniels County
3 in McCone County
2 in Big Horn County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Jefferson County
2 in Rosebud County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Carter County
1 in Cascade County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Powell County
1 in Sheridan County
There have been 55,680 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,026 active, 39,051 recovered, 603 deaths and 477 active hospitalizations.
A total of 613,009 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.