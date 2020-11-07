Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,086 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.
The new cases include:
243 in Flathead County
138 in Gallatin County
138 in Yellowstone County
111 in Missoula County
51 in Cascade County
48 in Lewis and Clark County
34 in Carbon County
30 in Ravalli County
22 in Big Horn County
22 in Powell County
21 in Sheridan County
18 in Lincoln County
15 in Roosevelt County
14 in Valley County
13 in Glacier County
11 in Dawson County
11 in Park County
10 in Jefferson County
10 in Madison County
10 in Musselshell County
10 in Stillwater County
9 in Beaverhead County
9 in Lake County
8 in Hill County
8 in Richland County
7 Fergus County
7 in Sweet Grass County
6 in Blaine County
6 in Chouteau County
5 in Rosebud County
5 in Toole County
4 in Broadwater County
3 in Carter County
3 in Pondera County
3 in Powder River County
2 in Custer County
2 in Daniels County
2 in Fallon County
2 in Judith Basin County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Phillips County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Petroleum County
1 in Silver Bow County
1 in Teton County
There have been 38,948 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 14,678 active, 23,825 recovered, 445 deaths and 446 active hospitalizations.
A total of 525,176 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.