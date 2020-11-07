Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,086 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning.

The new cases include:

243 in Flathead County

138 in Gallatin County

138 in Yellowstone County

111 in Missoula County

51 in Cascade County

48 in Lewis and Clark County

34 in Carbon County

30 in Ravalli County

22 in Big Horn County

22 in Powell County

21 in Sheridan County

18 in Lincoln County

15 in Roosevelt County

14 in Valley County

13 in Glacier County

11 in Dawson County

11 in Park County

10 in Jefferson County

10 in Madison County

10 in Musselshell County

10 in Stillwater County

9 in Beaverhead County

9 in Lake County

8 in Hill County

8 in Richland County

7 Fergus County

7 in Sweet Grass County

6 in Blaine County

6 in Chouteau County

5 in Rosebud County

5 in Toole County

4 in Broadwater County

3 in Carter County

3 in Pondera County

3 in Powder River County

2 in Custer County

2 in Daniels County

2 in Fallon County

2 in Judith Basin County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Phillips County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Petroleum County

1 in Silver Bow County

1 in Teton County

There have been 38,948 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 14,678 active, 23,825 recovered, 445 deaths and 446 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 525,176 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

Tags

News For You