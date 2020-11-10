Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,101 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.
The new cases include:
215 in Gallatin County
162 in Flathead County
92 in Yellowstone County
108 in Missoula County
84 in Cascade County
49 in Lewis and Clark County
37 in Deer Lodge County
26 in Hill County
25 in Ravalli County
25 in Stillwater County
22 in Carbon County
19 in Park County
18 in Lake County
17 in Fergus County
15 in Jefferson County
15 in Richland County
14 in Lincoln County
12 in Custer County
12 in Madison County
11 in Musselshell County
11 in Roosevelt County
6 in Big Horn County
6 in Broadwater County
5 in Beaverhead County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Glacier County
4 in Silver Bow County
3 in Pondera County
3 in Wheatland County
2 in Judith Basin County
2 in Phillips County
2 in Powell County
2 in Wibaux County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Granite County
1 in Sweet Grass Count
1 in Teton County
There have been 41,151 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,816 active, 23,873 recovered, 462 deaths and 487 active hospitalizations.
A total of 544,566 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
