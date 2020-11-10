Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,101 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The new cases include:

215 in Gallatin County

162 in Flathead County

92 in Yellowstone County

108 in Missoula County

84 in Cascade County

49 in Lewis and Clark County

37 in Deer Lodge County

26 in Hill County

25 in Ravalli County

25 in Stillwater County

22 in Carbon County

19 in Park County

18 in Lake County

17 in Fergus County

15 in Jefferson County

15 in Richland County

14 in Lincoln County

12 in Custer County

12 in Madison County

11 in Musselshell County

11 in Roosevelt County

6 in Big Horn County

6 in Broadwater County

5 in Beaverhead County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Glacier County

4 in Silver Bow County

3 in Pondera County

3 in Wheatland County

2 in Judith Basin County

2 in Phillips County

2 in Powell County

2 in Wibaux County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Granite County

1 in Sweet Grass Count

1 in Teton County

There have been 41,151 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 16,816 active, 23,873 recovered, 462 deaths and 487 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 544,566 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.

