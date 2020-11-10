Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. HEAVIER SHOWERS COULD CAUSE ISOLATED HIGHER SNOW TOTALS AND LOW VISIBILITY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION AND POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&