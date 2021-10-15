Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Oct. 15.

The new cases include:

233 in Yellowstone County

177 in Flathead County

117 in Missoula County

96 in Lewis and Clark County

83 in Gallatin County

78 in Cascade County

39 in Lake County

25 in Ravalli County

23 in Lincoln County

21 in Glacier County

17 in Silver Bow County

16 in Dawson County

16 in Hill County

16 in Phillips County

16 in Richland County

13 in Granite County

12 in Jefferson County

11 in Deer Lodge County

10 in Teton County

8 in Custer County

7 in Broadwater County

7 in Chouteau County

7 in Powder County

6 in Carter County

6 in Mineral County

6 in Musselshell County

5 in Roosevelt County

4 in Carbon County

4 in Pondera County

4 in Rosebud County

4 in Sanders County

3 in Golden Valley County

3 in Madison County

3 in Stillwater County

3 in Toole County

2 in Fergus County

2 in Judith Basin County

2 in Liberty County

2 in Meagher County

2 in Powder River County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Blaine County

1 in Daniels County

1 in Garfield County

1 in Treasure County

1 in Wheatland County

There have been 164,669 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,821 active, 150,720 recovered, 2,128 deaths and 477 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,923,729 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

