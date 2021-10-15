Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, Oct. 15.
The new cases include:
233 in Yellowstone County
177 in Flathead County
117 in Missoula County
96 in Lewis and Clark County
83 in Gallatin County
78 in Cascade County
39 in Lake County
25 in Ravalli County
23 in Lincoln County
21 in Glacier County
17 in Silver Bow County
16 in Dawson County
16 in Hill County
16 in Phillips County
16 in Richland County
13 in Granite County
12 in Jefferson County
11 in Deer Lodge County
10 in Teton County
8 in Custer County
7 in Broadwater County
7 in Chouteau County
7 in Powder County
6 in Carter County
6 in Mineral County
6 in Musselshell County
5 in Roosevelt County
4 in Carbon County
4 in Pondera County
4 in Rosebud County
4 in Sanders County
3 in Golden Valley County
3 in Madison County
3 in Stillwater County
3 in Toole County
2 in Fergus County
2 in Judith Basin County
2 in Liberty County
2 in Meagher County
2 in Powder River County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Blaine County
1 in Daniels County
1 in Garfield County
1 in Treasure County
1 in Wheatland County
There have been 164,669 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,821 active, 150,720 recovered, 2,128 deaths and 477 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,923,729 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
