Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.
The new cases include:
171 in Silver Bow County
126 in Gallatin County
121 in Flathead County
119 in Cascade County
96 in Lewis and Clark County
82 in Missoula County
58 in Beaverhead County
49 in Custer County
34 in Fergus County
29 in Lincoln County
26 in Dawson County
22 in Blaine County
22 in Carbon County
18 in Sheridan County
17 in Jefferson County
16 in Hill County
15 in Madison County
13 in Lake County
13 in Pondera County
13 in Ravalli County
11 in Fallon County
10 in Sanders County
9 in Roosevelt County
7 in Glacier County
7 in Prairie County
6 in Granite County
6 in Rosebud County
5 in Daniels County
5 in Deer Lodge County
5 in Park County
3 in Broadwater County
2 in Chouteau County
2 in Garfield County
1 in Big Horn County
1 in Judith Basin County
1 in McCone County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Petroleum County
There have been 44,173 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 18,319 active, 25,377 recovered, 477 deaths and 485 active hospitalizations.
A total of 566,544 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.