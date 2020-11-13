Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,143 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday morning.

The new cases include:

171 in Silver Bow County

126 in Gallatin County

121 in Flathead County

119 in Cascade County

96 in Lewis and Clark County

82 in Missoula County

58 in Beaverhead County

49 in Custer County

34 in Fergus County

29 in Lincoln County

26 in Dawson County

22 in Blaine County

22 in Carbon County

18 in Sheridan County

17 in Jefferson County

16 in Hill County

15 in Madison County

13 in Lake County

13 in Pondera County

13 in Ravalli County

11 in Fallon County

10 in Sanders County

9 in Roosevelt County

7 in Glacier County

7 in Prairie County

6 in Granite County

6 in Rosebud County

5 in Daniels County

5 in Deer Lodge County

5 in Park County

3 in Broadwater County

2 in Chouteau County

2 in Garfield County

1 in Big Horn County

1 in Judith Basin County

1 in McCone County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Petroleum County

There have been 44,173 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 18,319 active, 25,377 recovered, 477 deaths and 485 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 566,544 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

