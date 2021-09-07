Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,223 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force said, "The initial new cases from the weekend were missing one day from the total reported Tuesday."
The new cases include:
183 in Missoula County
146 in Lewis and Clark County
131 in Gallatin County
116 in Cascade County
110 in Yellowstone County
94 in Flathead County
89 in Lincoln County
50 in Silver Bow County
45 in Hill County
29 in Park County
27 in Lake County
19 in Glacier County
18 in Ravalli County
16 in Sanders County
15 in Beaverhead County
15 in Stillwater County
12 in Big Horn County
11 in Richland County
8 in Blaine County
8 in Deer Lodge County
7 in Custer County
6 in Fergus County
6 in Valley County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Madison County
5 in Powell County
5 in Teton County
5 in Toole County
4 in Dawson County
4 in Jefferson County
4 in Meagher County
4 in Rosebud County
3 in Roosevelt County
3 in Wheatland County
2 in Broadwater County
2 in McCone County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Pondera County
2 in Powder County
2 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Granite County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Philips County
There have been 130,705 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,366 active, 122,525 recovered, 1,814 deaths and 274 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,6057,669 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
