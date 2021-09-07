Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,223 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force said, "The initial new cases from the weekend were missing one day from the total reported Tuesday."

The new cases include:

183 in Missoula County

146 in Lewis and Clark County

131 in Gallatin County

116 in Cascade County

110 in Yellowstone County

94 in Flathead County

89 in Lincoln County

50 in Silver Bow County

45 in Hill County

29 in Park County

27 in Lake County

19 in Glacier County

18 in Ravalli County

16 in Sanders County

15 in Beaverhead County

15 in Stillwater County

12 in Big Horn County

11 in Richland County

8 in Blaine County

8 in Deer Lodge County

7 in Custer County

6 in Fergus County

6 in Valley County

5 in Chouteau County

5 in Madison County

5 in Powell County

5 in Teton County

5 in Toole County

4 in Dawson County

4 in Jefferson County

4 in Meagher County

4 in Rosebud County

3 in Roosevelt County

3 in Wheatland County

2 in Broadwater County

2 in McCone County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Pondera County

2 in Powder County

2 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Granite County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Philips County

There have been 130,705 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 6,366 active, 122,525 recovered, 1,814 deaths and 274 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,6057,669 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

