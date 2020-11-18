Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,232 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.
The new cases include:
258 in Yellowstone County
129 in Flathead County
126 in Gallatin County
111 in Missoula County
107 in Sliver Bow County
70 in Lewis and Clark County
55 in Cascade County
49 in Custer County
22 in Jefferson County
20 in Big Horn County
20 in Dawson County
16 in Pondera County
16 in Ravalli County
15 in Lincoln County
14 in Deer Lodge County
14 in Fallon County
13 in Lake County
12 in Prairie County
11 in Beaverhead County
11 in Daniels County
10 in Park County
10 in Stillwater County
7 in Blaine County
7 in Carbon County
7 in Fergus County
7 in Madison County
6 in Chouteau County
6 in Roosevelt County
5 in Garfield County
5 in Rosebud County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Granite County
4 in Judith Basin County
4 in Liberty County
4 in Phillips County
3 in McCone County
3 in Sanders County
3 in Teton County
2 in Carter County
2 in Glacier County
2 in Mineral County
2 in Sheridan County
2 in Valley County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Golden Valley County
1 in Powder County
1 in Powell County
1 in Richland County
There have been 50,582 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 19,621 active, 30,400 recovered, 561 deaths and 463 active hospitalizations.
A total of 583.828 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
