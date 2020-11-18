Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,232 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The new cases include:

258 in Yellowstone County

129 in Flathead County

126 in Gallatin County

111 in Missoula County

107 in Sliver Bow County

70 in Lewis and Clark County

55 in Cascade County

49 in Custer County

22 in Jefferson County

20 in Big Horn County

20 in Dawson County

16 in Pondera County

16 in Ravalli County

15 in Lincoln County

14 in Deer Lodge County

14 in Fallon County

13 in Lake County

12 in Prairie County

11 in Beaverhead County

11 in Daniels County

10 in Park County

10 in Stillwater County

7 in Blaine County

7 in Carbon County

7 in Fergus County

7 in Madison County

6 in Chouteau County

6 in Roosevelt County

5 in Garfield County

5 in Rosebud County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Granite County

4 in Judith Basin County

4 in Liberty County

4 in Phillips County

3 in McCone County

3 in Sanders County

3 in Teton County

2 in Carter County

2 in Glacier County

2 in Mineral County

2 in Sheridan County

2 in Valley County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Golden Valley County

1 in Powder County

1 in Powell County

1 in Richland County

There have been 50,582 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 19,621 active, 30,400 recovered, 561 deaths and 463 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 583.828 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

