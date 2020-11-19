Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,236 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The new cases include:

168 in Gallatin County

164 in Cascade County

120 in Missoula County

118 in Silver Bow County

115 in Flathead County

102 in Yellowstone County

78 in Ravalli County

55 in Lewis and Clark County

30 in Lincoln County

26 in Glacier County

18 in Fallon County

16 in Hill County

15 in Teton County

14 in Big Horn County

14 in Jefferson County

14 in Lake County

14 in Madison County

14 in Roosevelt County

13 in Carbon County

9 in Daniels County

9 in Fergus County

7 in Sheridan County

6 in Deer Lodge County

6 in Phillips County

6 in Pondera County

6 in Sweet Grass County

5 in Chouteau County

5 in Custer County

5 in Granite County

5 in Musselshell County

5 in Park County

5 in Valley County

4 in Broadwater County

4 in Wibaux County

3 in Blaine County

3 in Judith Basin County

3 in Liberty County

3 in Mineral County

3 in Rosebud County

2 in Richland County

2 in Stillwater County

2 in Wheatland County

1 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carter County

1 in Meagher County

1 in Toole County

There have been 51,818 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 20,780 active, 30,477 recovered, 561 deaths and 482 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 583.828 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

