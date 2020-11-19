Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,236 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.
The new cases include:
168 in Gallatin County
164 in Cascade County
120 in Missoula County
118 in Silver Bow County
115 in Flathead County
102 in Yellowstone County
78 in Ravalli County
55 in Lewis and Clark County
30 in Lincoln County
26 in Glacier County
18 in Fallon County
16 in Hill County
15 in Teton County
14 in Big Horn County
14 in Jefferson County
14 in Lake County
14 in Madison County
14 in Roosevelt County
13 in Carbon County
9 in Daniels County
9 in Fergus County
7 in Sheridan County
6 in Deer Lodge County
6 in Phillips County
6 in Pondera County
6 in Sweet Grass County
5 in Chouteau County
5 in Custer County
5 in Granite County
5 in Musselshell County
5 in Park County
5 in Valley County
4 in Broadwater County
4 in Wibaux County
3 in Blaine County
3 in Judith Basin County
3 in Liberty County
3 in Mineral County
3 in Rosebud County
2 in Richland County
2 in Stillwater County
2 in Wheatland County
1 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carter County
1 in Meagher County
1 in Toole County
There have been 51,818 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 20,780 active, 30,477 recovered, 561 deaths and 482 active hospitalizations.
A total of 583.828 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.